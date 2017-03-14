‘Lakewood’s Vision Plan’ to be discussed at Lakewood United

March 16, 2017 “Lakewood’s Vision Plan”- Lakewood Council Members Mike Brandstetter and Marie Barth (Herb/Steve – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. The upcoming topic is as follows:

March 23, 2017 “Lakewood Public Safety” – Lieutenant Jeff Alwine, Lakewood Police Department Professional Standards Section (Kris– MC)

Thursday morning events. The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2016, are $20 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board and our guest speakers only charge us the cost of a breakfast. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to John Huber if he is present at the weeklymorning events. Many thanks to Shelly Speir for her service on the Lakewood United Board, and congratulations to her on becoming Superior Court Judge for Pierce County Department 5.