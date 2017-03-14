Good News: The Mole Patrol is Ready for You

Submitted by FRIENDS of Lakewood Library

They’re not your garden variety moles, the thirty or so dedicated volunteers of the FRIENDS of Lakewood Library Mole Patrol. They earned their nickname by toiling diligently year-round underground in the basement of the Lakewood Library preparing for the semi-annual FRIENDS book sales.

In 2016, Moles contributed a total of 7130 hours processing not only books but also DVDs, CDs, LP records, games, puzzles, maps, audio books and many other items. Over 35,000 books are available at each sale, shelved, categorized and restocked by the Moles. You’ll recognize the Mole Patrol on duty at what is known as “the premier used book sale of the Pacific Northwest”. They’ll be the ones with the blue aprons and big smiles.

FRIENDS of Lakewood Library members get first crack at the bargains at the Members Appreciation Night, Thursday, March 16, 5:30-7:30 and the Members-Only Presale, Tuesday, March 21, 5:30-8. Membership applications are available at the door and new members receive a complimentary book bag. Public sales are Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, 10:00-4:30. Check out details on the Suburban Times calendar or at

www.booksalefinder.com/WA.html#X604.