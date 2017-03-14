Caring for Kids Donations Needed

Submitted by Diane Formoso

Caring for Kids is once again collecting formals for the Clover Park High School spring events. You can drop your donations off at the Clover Park main administration building just inside the front door to your right.

You can also support us by signing up for Fred Meyers and Amazon Smile Community Rewards.

Both programs help us without cost to you. Please sign-up today!

Amazon Smile

smile.amazon.com/ch/27-3768291

Fred Meyers

Sign up for the Community Rewards program by linking your Fred Meyer Rewards Card to Caring for Kids at www.fredmeyer.com/communityrewards. You can search for us by our name or by our non-profit number (80290).

In February we distributed 1,931 new books to Early Learning classes, Kindergarten classes and WIC in celebration of Read Across America, along with our everyday work.

For more information contact Diane Formoso 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net.