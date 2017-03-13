TLT ‘Off the Shelf’ feature showcases Bertolt Brecht

Bertolt Brecht, a German poet, playwright and theatre director, who earned critical acclaim in the first half of the 20th Century, is the subject of Tacoma Little Theatre’s latest “Off the Shelf” production, “Brecht on Brecht.”

Directed by Suzy Willhoft, the first part of the production provides an introduction to the philosophical side of the artist with a compelling revue showcasing Brercht’s youthful musings on such matters as book burning, ideology and advice to actors.

Presented during the second half are excerpts from some of his dramatic works such as “The Good Woman of Setzuan,” “The Jewish Wife” and “Fear and Misery of the Third Reich,” as well as songs and poems.

Willhoft’s versatile cast features Luke Amundson, Chevi Chung, Annette Hockman, Everett McCracken, Mark Peterson and Olivia Seward.

“Brecht on Brecht” performs one night only, Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. at TLT at 210 No. I Street. Tickets are free to TLT members and $10 to non members; they may be purchased by calling the box office at (253) 272-2281 or online at www.tacomalitttletheatre.com.