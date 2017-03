Submitted by Bev Rarey

Retired Women in Education encompasses retirees from the Bethel, Clover Park, Franklin Pierce, Gig Harbor, Peninsula, Puyallup, Steilacoom, Tacoma and University Place School Districts. We meet four times a year on a Saturday at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club. Our primary goal is to provide scholarships to graduating seniors going into education. If you are interested in joining, please call Bev Rarey, President at 253-536-2429.