CPSD kindergarten registration begins Wednesday, March 15

LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Kindergarten registration at Clover Park School District (CPSD) opens on Wednesday, March 15.



Enrollment is done at each local elementary school determined by the family’s place of residence. Parents or guardians may determine their child’s school by entering their address in the CPSD website’s School Site Locator tool.

Parents or guardians will need their child’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residence to register.

For more information, please visit the kindergarten page on the CPSD website.