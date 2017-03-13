Chambers Creek Regional Park Master Plan Open House

Pierce County and the City of University Place are hosting an Open House to gather comments from the public on the Draft 2017 Chambers Creek Regional Park Master Site Plan and a companion Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (DSEIS).

The Open House will be held on March 15, 2017 at 6p.m. at the Pierce County Environmental Services Building, 9850 64th St. W. in University Place. This is the fourth in a series of public meetings held about the Chambers Creek Regional Master Plan.

This 930-acre regional park includes two miles of saltwater shoreline, two and a half miles of urban creek canyon, walking trails, soccer fields, open lawns, and breathtaking mountain and Puget Sound views.

The draft plan is a 10-year update to the 2007 Chambers Creek Properties Master Site Plan and is primarily focused on site design for the south area of the regional park. However, the draft plan also envisions some modifications to the hotel, restaurant, and golf clubhouse complex in the central area of the park where the current clubhouse and restaurant are located. The DSEIS will analyze the proposed plan at a programmatic level and includes a new traffic analysis of the proposed hotel, restaurant, and clubhouse complex.

Written comments on the DSEIS must be submitted on April 1, 2017 no later than 4 p.m., to David Swindale, Planning and Development Services Director, City of University Place, 3715 Bridgeport Way W., University Place, WA 98466. Comments may also be submitted via email at DSwindale@cityofup.com. If submitting by email include “Chambers Creek Properties” in the subject line.

Electronic copies of the DSEIS and the Draft Plan are available for free download on the project website. Hard copies are available for public review or purchase at the Pierce County Environmental Services Building located in Chambers Creek Regional Park, 9850 64th St. W. in University Place and at the City of University Place City Hall, 3715 Bridgeport Way W. in University Place.

To keep informed of upcoming meetings or to learn more about the Master Plan update process, please visit the project website by clicking here.