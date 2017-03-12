Tacoma HOV construction closures for week of March 13

TACOMA – Contractor crews working on the M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project made progress on their month long closure of the northbound State Route 7 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 ramp this past week. Despite the rainy weather, crews successfully hauled out over 450 dump truck loads of concrete and soil that was part of the old SR 7 ramp in their efforts to rebuild and realign the ramp with a newly realigned I-5.

Weather conditions are playing a factor in paving and striping activities for all of the active Tacoma/Pierce County HOV projects. This work requires temperatures to be above 35 degrees with little to no rain. This is the case for the opening of the new northbound I-5 ramp to northbound State Route 167, which is part of the I-5 – Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project. If the forecast allows, the work, which involves closing the existing northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 for an entire weekend, will be rescheduled for 10 p.m. Friday, March 17 through 4 a.m. Monday, March 20.

Additional lane and ramp closures listed below will occur if weather allows. Signed detours will be in place. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time into their overnight trips to overcome possible delays and detours.

Lane closures

Tuesday, March 14

All lanes of northbound I-5 will be detoured to the collector/distributor lanes at Exit 133 from 11:59 p.m. until 4 a.m. the following day.

Additional weeknight single- and double-lane closures on I-5 are also scheduled between Port of Tacoma Road and L Street, and on eastbound State Route 16 to northbound I-5.

Ramp closures

Monday, March 13

Southbound Interstate 705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.*

Tuesday, March 14

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.*

the following day.* Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11: 59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, March 15

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.*

Thursday, March 16