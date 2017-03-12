Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, March 10

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – March 7, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – March 13, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – March 22, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – April 6, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Town Council Meeting Follow-up:

PSRC as part of Vision 2040 is working on a regional bicycle network. Attached is the Regional Bicycle Network Development and Update FAQ downloaded from the PSRC website. (PSRC.org). The Regional Bicycle Network map under discussion may be accessed from their website by using the key word search Regional Bicycle Network Maps and Gap List.

Town Hall Meeting:

State legislators for the 28th District; Rep. Muri and Rep. Kilduff will be having a Town Hall meeting on March 12, 2017, at the Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette St, Steilacoom, WA 98388 , from 4:30-6:00pm. Doors open at 4pm. The lawmakers will be providing an overview of the 2017 legislative session and answering questions about issues being discussed in Olympia

Watercolor and Sumi Art Show:

“Watercolor and Sumi Art Show!” features art by Doloris Martin, a member of Pacific Gallery Artists. Her art will be on display at the Steilacoom Community Center Gallery from March 1 through the end of April, 2017 as part of the “Guest Artist Series” hosted by The Town of Steilacoom. Address: 2301 S Worthington St., Steilacoom, WA. Hours: Monday – Thursday 9am – 7:30pm; Friday 9am – 4:30pm, (closed weekends and holidays).

Public Safety:

Safety Alert:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Fraud Alert:

Kidnapping Scam:

We have had reports of phone and web based contacts with individuals who claim to be holding and individual’s relative hostage and will releasae them for an amount of cash . Typically these are scams with individual’s utilizing information obtained from the internet. If you receive one of these calls, do NOT provide any information and hang up immediately.

Public Works:

Construction Projects:

1st Street Reconstruction:

On Wednesday March 8, test pits were dug along the project in conjunction with the geo-tech work. The Town crew dug the pits in order to save on external costs.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew dug the pits in conjunction with the geo-tech work on the 1st Street project, assisted the Parks’ crew hauling gravel and other materials for the trail system rehabilitation, performed sign maintenance, responded to weather-related events, and performed other routine maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Water/Sewer crew with the Commercial Street lift station repairs, installed new float switches at the Chamber Bay lift station, pumped several undergournd vaults, and preformed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired the Commercial Street pump, prepared for the Roe Street tank cleaning project scheduled to begin next week, and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew assisted by the Cedar Creek work crew continued restoration of trail sections on the west side of Town in the area of 4th Street, Jackson Street, and Beech Street, and performed other building and grounds maintenance.

Other: