Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, March 10

Upcoming Meetings:
- Council Meeting – March 7, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall
- Planning Commission – March 13, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.
- Preservation and Review Board – March 22, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.
- Civil Service Commission – April 6, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.
Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:
Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.
Town Council Meeting Follow-up:
PSRC as part of Vision 2040 is working on a regional bicycle network. Attached is the Regional Bicycle Network Development and Update FAQ downloaded from the PSRC website. (PSRC.org). The Regional Bicycle Network map under discussion may be accessed from their website by using the key word search Regional Bicycle Network Maps and Gap List.
Town Hall Meeting:
State legislators for the 28th District; Rep. Muri and Rep. Kilduff will be having a Town Hall meeting on March 12, 2017, at the Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette St, Steilacoom, WA 98388 , from 4:30-6:00pm. Doors open at 4pm. The lawmakers will be providing an overview of the 2017 legislative session and answering questions about issues being discussed in Olympia
Watercolor and Sumi Art Show:
“Watercolor and Sumi Art Show!” features art by Doloris Martin, a member of Pacific Gallery Artists. Her art will be on display at the Steilacoom Community Center Gallery from March 1 through the end of April, 2017 as part of the “Guest Artist Series” hosted by The Town of Steilacoom. Address: 2301 S Worthington St., Steilacoom, WA. Hours: Monday – Thursday 9am – 7:30pm; Friday 9am – 4:30pm, (closed weekends and holidays).
Public Safety:
Safety Alert:
If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.
Fraud Alert:
Kidnapping Scam:
We have had reports of phone and web based contacts with individuals who claim to be holding and individual’s relative hostage and will releasae them for an amount of cash . Typically these are scams with individual’s utilizing information obtained from the internet. If you receive one of these calls, do NOT provide any information and hang up immediately.
Public Works:
Construction Projects:
1st Street Reconstruction:
On Wednesday March 8, test pits were dug along the project in conjunction with the geo-tech work. The Town crew dug the pits in order to save on external costs.
Streets and Storm:
Crew Emphasis:
The crew dug the pits in conjunction with the geo-tech work on the 1st Street project, assisted the Parks’ crew hauling gravel and other materials for the trail system rehabilitation, performed sign maintenance, responded to weather-related events, and performed other routine maintenance.
Electrical:
Crew Emphasis:
The crew assisted the Water/Sewer crew with the Commercial Street lift station repairs, installed new float switches at the Chamber Bay lift station, pumped several undergournd vaults, and preformed other system maintenance.
Water/Sewer:
Crew Emphasis:
The crew repaired the Commercial Street pump, prepared for the Roe Street tank cleaning project scheduled to begin next week, and performed other system maintenance.
Parks, Buildings and Grounds:
Crew Emphasis:
The Town crew assisted by the Cedar Creek work crew continued restoration of trail sections on the west side of Town in the area of 4th Street, Jackson Street, and Beech Street, and performed other building and grounds maintenance.
Other:
|Pierce County READS selects “Grunt”:
Celebrating its 10th year, Pierce County READS selects “Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War” by Mary Roach for the county’s largest one-book reading program. With this choice, Pierce County Library System emphasizes the important ties between its larger countywide community and the military community. Pierce County READS runs now through April 28.
A kickoff open house is planned for Saturday, March 11 at 3-5 p.m. at Lewis Army Museum on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The event includes music, food, special museum exhibits and brief remarks at 3:15 p.m. Visitors can access the museum with an ID and without going through the main Joint Base Lewis-McChord gate.
“Pierce County READS highlights one of our Library System’s primary focuses—community—to be a catalyst to engage and connect the diverse individuals in our communities,” said Pierce County Library System Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “This year’s Pierce County READS book helps us explore the strong relationships between Pierce County readers and those who work and serve in our own backyard at JBLM.”
During March and April, thousands of Pierce County residents will check out and read “Grunt” and participate in events and book discussions. Events explore military medical science, cooking for an army, Robert S. McNamara’s career as Secretary of Defense, and the profound emotional impact of war on military personnel.
Book discussions will take place at nearly all Pierce County Libraries and several places in the community. Many of these discussions will be joined by service members from JBLM, who will lend practical experience to the conversations.
In “Grunt,” Roach turns her sights on the science and research that goes into helping keep soldiers safe and well as they battle dysentery, extremely loud noise, dysfunctional uniforms, fatigue and battle wounds. She shows the human side of military research with a wry sense of humor and a willingness to go where no one else wants to go—literally and figuratively.
In addition to best-selling author for “Grunt”, Roach is the best-selling author of “Stiff,” “Bonk,” “Spook” and “Gulp,” where she is also known for looking into the underside of her subjects with a unique blend of curiosity, science and narrative journalism.
The highlight of Pierce County READS is the author event, slated for Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. at McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College. Ariel Van Cleave, KNKX’s “Morning Edition” producer, will interview Roach onstage. Afterward, Roach will autograph books. The author event will also be live streamed at seven locations around the county.
Pierce County Library and The News Tribune present the 10th annual Pierce County READS, sponsored by KeyBank Foundation, Pierce County Library Foundation, McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College and KNKX. Dozens ofcommunity partners are participating in Pierce County READS.
|Free workshop on essential legal documents offered to the public
Pierce County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center will host four free workshops on essential legal documents, which includes wills, powers of attorney, and advance directives for health care and finances.
The workshops will discuss the importance of having advance directives and other legal documents in place before medical emergencies or the incapacitation of a loved one. This class is intended for any adult who wants to take control of who may make health care decisions on his or her behalf.
Jonete Waters Rehmke, member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, will explain the details of advance directives, which are written instructions about future medical care in the event you are unable to express your medical wishes. In addition, designating another person, or persons, as Power of Attorney for healthcare or finances takes careful thought and conversation.
Forbes magazine reports that 51 percent of Americans age 55 to 64 don’t have wills. Worse, 62 percent of those age 45 to 54 — and 67 percent of women that age — haven’t drafted wills. It is also reported that 64 percent of the public in general doesn’t have a will. Figures for Powers of Attorney and Advance Directives are no better.
“Every day people have tragic accidents or die unexpectedly,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources manager. “At that point families start asking themselves what they should do and what their family member would want done. Without specific documents at hand, actions will be taken and questions will linger.”
Adults of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. Workshop sessions scheduled are:
Event is free. No RSVP is required. For more information call (253) 798-4600.
