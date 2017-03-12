Dangerous buildings, marijuana on March 13 Lakewood City Council study session agenda

Monday’s study session includes two items that may be of interest to the public: Dangerous building abatements and a discussion around marijuana.

From dilapidated motels to foreclosed homes, the list of properties that need to be cleaned up continues to grow citywide.

The increase isn’t necessarily because there are more, but because after a decade of operating its Dangerous and Nuisance Property Abatement Program the city has become efficient at identifying problem properties and making sure they get cleaned up.

In 2016 the city completed 15 projects; of those 13 were classified as dangerous buildings. All but five of the problem properties were fixed by the property owner. When the owner didn’t step in, the city did the work.

Already in 2017 the city has completed three dangerous building abatements. Another 10 are under abatement complaint or order and city staff is monitoring 12 additional dangerous buildings.

Another item on the March 13 study session agenda of public interest is a planned discussion on marijuana businesses, which was added to the agenda at the council’s request.