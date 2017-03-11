The Suburban Times

Ehlers serves as Senate page

Andrew Ehlers, an eighth-grade student at Heritage Christian School in University Place, recently spent a week at the Capitol working as a page for the Washington State Senate. Andrew was one of 15 students who served as Senate pages for the eighth week of the 2017 legislative session.

Sen. Steve O’Ban stands alongside Lakewood teen Andrew Ehlers as he poses at the Senator’s desk

Sen. Steve O’Ban, who represents the 28th Legislative District, sponsored him.

“We were grateful to have Andrew as a member of our team,” said O’Ban, R-Pierce County. “I’m glad he was able to get an insider’s look at state lawmaking.”

The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Andrew said when asked about his experiences in the Senate Page Program. “I’ve been able to explore the Capitol building while making deliveries, and chat with different senators!”

Andrew, 14, enjoys playing soccer, the violin, and the piano. He is also a Boy Scout, and likes to ride his bike.

He is the son of Jeanne and William Ehlers of Lakewood.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/

