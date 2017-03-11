DuPont Police Chief to retire

DuPont Police Chief Bob Sheehan is retiring on May 31, 2017 after four years of service. His retirement from DuPont caps a long and distinguished career in public service of over 38 years starting in the U.S. Air Force, then with the Tacoma Police Department and finishing in DuPont. Chief Sheehan was responsible for leading his department through a number of significant changes that make life in DuPont safer and more enjoyable including establishing a Community Resource Officer and Community Village Policing.

Additionally, his hard work and excellent leadership saw the DuPont Police Department earn it’s first-ever Washington Accreditation having been examined and certified by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. Chief Sheehan established a culture in DuPont that led to it being named the Safest City in Washington by various agencies.

Strongly endorsed by the DuPont Police Association, Mayor Mike Courts will nominate Lieutenant (Lt) Larry Holt to the position of DuPont Police Chief. Following City Council approval, this appointment will take effect on June 1, 2017.

Lt Holt has served the DuPont Police Department since 2007, first joining the department as a patrol officer before being appointed to the Detective position. He was then promoted to the rank of Sergeant before his most recent promotion to Lieutenant. Lt Holt has served as Acting Police Chief in Chief Sheehan’s absence on numerous occasions and is currently second in command of the DuPont Police Department. Lieutenant Holt has been a police officer for 13 years and has worked 10 of those years in DuPont; his prior experience having been with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado. He also served 10 years as a firefighter in Colorado before transitioning into law enforcement.

Lieutenant Holt brings a strong work ethic and considerable knowledge of DuPont. He is deeply rooted in the law enforcement community and is known by his peers in the region as a good leader and consensus builder. The City of DuPont expects Lt Holt to further the great successes and build upon the strong foundation that Chief Sheehan has established.