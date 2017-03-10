Will Spring Forward Impact Your Drive?

Submitted by Brad Hilliard

We all know the harsh impacts of Distracted, Drugged and Drunk driving, however did you know there is a fourth dangerous “D” behind the wheel?

Drowsy driving is taking a toll on our highways. In fact, a driver who gets just two fewer hours of sleep in a day can mimic a driver with a blood-alcohol content of 0.05.

“83.6 million Americans drive drowsy every day,” said Brad Hilliard, State Farm Spokesman. “With Spring Forward this weekend it is critical for drivers to get plenty of rest before hitting the roads in the coming days.”

The staggering stats behind drowsy driving:

328 thousand crashes and approximately 5000 deaths per year

Estimated $109 billion/year in damages

Over 50% of drowsy crashes involve drivers under age 25

State Farm encourages all drivers to proactively combat the dangers of drowsy driving by:

Getting plenty of sleep, seven hours a night is a good standard to attain.

Avoid caffeine late in the afternoon or evening.

Know that the younger you are the more sleep you need.

For more information view the full report: www.ghsa.org/resources/wake-call-understanding-drowsy-driving-and-what-states-can-do