The Bus Thing to Happen to Tacoma, You Won’t Bus-lieve it!, Don’t Worry, Bus Happy!

Submitted by Holly Bert

Tacoma, Wash. –We’re here to help you ride some of Pierce Transit’s new 35,000 hours of service to Tacoma and Pierce County! Starting, March 12, Tacoma will have more frequent and longer running service in and out of downtown. This huge improvement will make taking the bus easier and more reliable to use. To celebrate, all Pierce Transit service will be free March 12-18.



During the Month of March, Try Transit Month, DOTG brings the community opportunities to hop on with events and specials in our One Stop Shop!

All are welcome to:

Ride the bus with Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, director of health at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, March 7, 2017 at noon . Chen, a frequent transit rider, will lead a conversation about the intersection between health and transportation, while on the Pierce Transit Route 28. This event is your chance to ride the bus with a community leader and ask questions as we cruise through Tacoma. With the Pierce Transit rollout and the passage of ST3, transit is becoming more integrated into Tacoma’s culture; this means a healthier and more sustainable community. Dr. Chen will share his vision of how this may take shape in our community, and hear your thoughts on this important community transformation. Attendees will receive a loaded ORCA Card and space is limited. RSVP to hallyb@downtownonthego.org. Come into our One Stop Shop for a free transit consultation and loaded ORCA Card! Not sure what route to take? New to the bus book? Unsure how to board? We will leave no question unanswered! Our shop is located on S. 11th between Commerce and Pacific and is open Monday , Wednesday , Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. , and Tuesday , Thursday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Already the talented transit type? Prove it by posting your bus snapshots and selfies to Facebook, twitter, and Instagram using the hashtag #Ride253. Post your photo, show your bus love, and get the chance to win prizes! We’ll be announcing winners at the end of the month.

Learn more about Pierce Transit’s service restoration and how your favorite routes might be impacted and improved at Piercetransit.org.

Downtown On the Go is the transportation advocate and resource for downtown Tacoma.