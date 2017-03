Featured Pet Reba is a canine athlete. From fetching to running, hiking to agility, if it’s high energy the pitty mix is all over it.

She’ll need an active, older kid family to keep up, so if this sounds like you, sprint on in and snatch up Reba the Strapping: #A514831. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.