Pierce Transit kicks off more efficient system March 12, free rides

On Sunday, March 12 Pierce Transit will implement a more efficient bus routing system with more frequent service, later weekday service, and more direct routes with faster service between locations. To help current customers and welcome new ones while people are learning the restructured routes, Pierce Transit is offering free rides on its entire system from the start of service Sunday, March 12 through the close of service Saturday, March 18.

Pierce Transit spent most of 2016 conducting a comprehensive analysis of its existing bus service and gathering the public’s ideas for improvements and efficiencies via open houses and online. Of the nearly 1,000 responses received, the two most-requested improvements were having the bus arrive more often and providing service later in the evening on weekdays. The new restructured system, which also restores 35,000 service hours, delivers on both fronts.

“The last time Pierce Transit was able to provide new service on a comparable level was in the 1990s,” said Pierce Transit CEO Sue Dreier. “Combined with a more efficient routing system and free service the first week, it’s the perfect time for current customers to explore the restructured routes and for prospective riders to experience how convenient and affordable it can be to take transit to work, appointments or most anywhere you need to go.”

Customers will find specific time and service information for each Pierce Transit route at www.piercetransit.org or by calling Pierce Transit’s Customer Services office at 253.581.8000 weekdays between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.Pierce Transit employees will be at transit centers and Park & Rides March 8, 9 and 13 to provide riders with information; they will also be riding selected routes to inform customers about route revisions and expanded service.

As part of the service change Pierce Transit is eliminating the Route 300 and providing service along South Tacoma Way via Route 3. To assist former Route 300 riders get onto Joint Base Lewis-McChord and to the Commissary BX, Pierce Transit is working with GO Transit, a Joint Base Lewis-McChord transit service, to create a new GO Transit Route 7 service onto and off of the base. Since the GO Transit route is not yet finalized, Pierce Transit will provide a “GO 7” on-demand connector in the interim to transport people with a Department of Defense ID to and from JBLM. The Pierce Transit GO 7 Connector will pick up and drop off at six locations: Lakewood Transit Center; Lakewood Sounder Station; Pacific Highway and Bridgeport; Bridgeport and San Francisco; the McChord Base Exchange; and the McChord Commissary. The GO 7 Connector will operate weekdays from 7 to 9:30 a.m. and from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Riders should call 253.377.4380 to request a pick-up.