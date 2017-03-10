Pierce County Wins Bid for Cyclocross National Championships

Submitted by Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission

USA Cycling announced today that Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood will be the site of the 2019 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships. The Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission (TSSSC) led the group bidding to bring the week-long event to the area.

TSSSC was selected over groups representing other major cities, including the Utah Sports Commission, the Oregon Sports Authority and the San Diego Sports Commission. Early estimates suggest the championship will generate $1.5 million in direct spending by non-local sources.

Thousands of participants, spectators, volunteers and media are expected in the Tacoma area for the 46th annual cyclocross championship in mid-December 2019.

“The cyclocross championship is the most contested bid for bicycle racing in the U.S.,” said Dean Burke, TSSSC executive director. “The last time the event was in the Puget Sound area—the 1990s—it was only a small fraction of the size it is now.”

Cyclocross is a mostly off-road bicycle race that includes obstacles, hills, curves and mud. Racing season usually runs September to January. Participants include men and women, and a junior age bracket.

More than 2,000 racers representing all 50 states will compete at the Fort Steilacoom event.