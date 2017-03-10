Paul Kirehu (P.K.) Thumbi announces candidacy for Steilacoom Town Council in 2017

Submitted by P.K. Thumbi

Steilacoom, WA – Paul Kirehu (P.K.) Thumbi announces his candidacy for a seat on the Steilacoom Town Council. Thumbi intends to run for council position 3 that is set to be open. Originally from a small village in Lower Kabete in Central Kenya, Thumbi immigrated to United States in 2012.

The 37-year-old P.K. is a former member of the United States Army Reserves and currently works at Western State Hospital as a Mental Health Technician. P.K. is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom and a member of the Steilacoom Community Church.

“Our town is debt free, has great schools, outstanding municipal infrastructure and a public safety system which makes our town one of the safest places in the United States to live. I look forward to continuing the great efforts of Mayor Ron Lucas and current and past town councils” Thumbi states.

As a council member, P.K.Thumbi hopes to help maintain Steilacoom’s rich history of ‘firsts’ in WA State; and guide his newly adopted hometown in keeping its many small town traditions.

For more information, P.K.Thumbi can be contacted at 253-886-6140 or via email at teampkthumbi@gmail.com or via his website at http://www.teampkthumbi.net.