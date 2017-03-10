Missing: Endangered Suicidal Juvenile

Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police

Lakewood Police units were called at 8:22 AM on Friday, March 10 to respond to a home in the 8900 block of 107th Street Southwest for a report of a missing and suicidal juvenile female.

Officers were told by a parent that they last saw their 16 year old daughter (MAKENZIE LEANN BARNSON) at 9:00 PM last night when she went to bed. They believe she left on foot and was possibly wearing a green hoodie sweatshirt with a picture of Uncle Sam on it saying “I want you to go fishing”. She may also be wearing white leggings with a black design and green Converse shoes. She is described as a white female, 5’4” tall, 125 pounds, blonde hair and brown eyes.

Makenzie indicated she was suicidal in notes she left behind. If anyone has seen Makenzie or knows her whereabouts, please call 911.

Officers are searching the area and have requested assistance from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Team.