Weekend daytime lane closure scheduled for northbound I-5 near Nisqually River Bridge

DUPONT – This weekend, northbound Interstate 5 between the Nisqually River Bridge and Mounts Road will be reduced to two lanes during daytime hours so Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews can safely remove potential hazard trees.

From 6 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 11 and Sunday March 12, northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes between milepost 115 to 116.5. During the work hours, rolling slowdowns may occur so crews can safely remove larger tree limbs. This work is not allowed during night hours due to safety concerns.

Drivers should also be aware that southbound I-5 will be reduced to 2 lanes at the Nisqually River Bridge from 5:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 for bridge cleaning and inspection work.

WSDOT anticipates that traffic backups will begin around 9 a.m. and build with each passing hour over the weekend. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time to travel through the work zone and consider going through the area before 9 a.m. or after 12 p.m. if possible.

Advance notification about this project and work on other state highways is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.