Pierce College Puyallup Theater presents “Lone Star Feminist”

Pierce College Puyallup is hosting a special evening with Dr. Andrea Baldwin, featuring her solo performance of “Lone Star Feminist.” The performance takes place on March 18 in the Arts and Allied Health Building Black Box Theater.

Baldwin is a professor at the University of Houston Clear Lake and teaches public speaking, storytelling and media writing. She has a longstanding background and interest in performance art, and her appearance at Pierce College will be her debut of “Lone Star Feminist” which has been two years in the making.

Baldwin calls the show an oral history performance, and she will draw from her own experience as a feminist and woman of color living in Texas.

Using humor and stellar storytelling, Baldwin will walk the audience through her relationship with notable feminists in Texas, and how it complicates or supports her identity.

“I am a huge fan of getting people together and using performance to answer important questions around us,” Baldwin said. “With this project, I wanted to confront my own story. Coming to terms with your past can be a challenge, and I hope the show sparks a conversation about embracing your identity and doing the best you can in any stage of your life.”

“Lone Star Feminist” takes place on March 18 at Pierce College Puyallup’s Arts and Allied Health Building Black Box Theater at 7 p.m. A conversation and Q&A with the artist will take place following the performance. Admission is free.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.