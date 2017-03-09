‘My Husband Liked Beverly Better’ coming to Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the World Premier of Syra Beth Puett’s One Woman Show about her life both inside, and outside, of theatre – “MY HUSBAND LIKED BEVERLY BETTER.” This Special Premier Presentation is also serving as a Fundraiser for Scholarships at our Lakewood Institute of Theatre. Tickets for this Special Event, and Fundraiser, are Only $10.00 Each.

This beautiful story will be performed on Friday & Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:00pm. Performances will be March 17-19 ONLY. All Tickets are Only $10.00 Each.

ABOUT THE SHOW: ?

Please Join Us for an evening, or an afternoon, for a special one woman show featuring stories and insights from Syra Beth Puett about her life both inside, and outside, of the theatre.

Although the show chronicles her experiences in Community Theater, it also reveals reasons she became involved in theater. She will introduce people and situations that informed the performer that she became.

Through these insights, you may just discover that she is not the actor, or person, that you thought she was.

This Special Presentation will also feature the return of Director Doug Kerr. Mr. Kerr has an amazing history with theatre in the South Sound as a Educator, Managing Artistic Director, Mentor and Director for over forty years serving such organizations as Pierce College, Tacoma Actor’s Guild, Tacoma Little Theatre and the Lakewood Playhouse.