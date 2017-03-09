Lakewood Christian Gift Center to close

Submitted by Lakewood Christian Gift Center

After almost 12 years of serving our community, Lakewood Christian Gift Center will be closing its doors later this spring. We thank you for the gratifying experience of having been able to provide for so many who want to share the gospel, learn more, and for those in need.

We invite you to take advantage of Lakewood Christian Gift Center’s store closing sales starting March 13th. You can visit us on Facebook at Lakewood Christian Gift Center for more information or our website at www.LakewoodChristianGiftCenter.com.

Located at 11116 Gravelly Lake Dr SW at the corner of 112th and Gravelly Lake Drive, we will now be open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 to 5:30 starting Monday, March 13th, with everything on sale! You can also text: MYLCGC to 22828 to join our mailing list for sale and store updates!