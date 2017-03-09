The Suburban Times

Gravelly Lake ARCO seeks to rebuild

LAKEWOOD – The owners of the ARCO gas station at 13005 Gravelly Lake DR SW have filed a project permit application seeking to redevelop the site to include a new 2,488-square-foot ARCO AM/PM convenience store with a vehicle fueling station consisting of a 3,456-square-foot canopy over six (6) new MPDs, and two (2) USTs a 25,000 gallon for unleaded and a split tank with 12,000 gallons for premium and 10,000 gallons for diesel. The project will also include offsite improvements. Read the complete notice at the City’s website.

