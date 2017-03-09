The Suburban Times

Conway to host town hall March 11

State Sen. Steve Conway, D- South Tacoma will host Town hall meeting on Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bates Technical College, South Campus Cafeteria, 2201 South 78th St. in Tacoma. This is an opportunity to speak in person with your legislator about issues important to Pierce County and your community. Topics of discussion will include:

  • Fully funding education
  • Job creation
  • Mental health services
  • Transportation improvements
  • Protecting the social safety net
  • and answers to your questions

