Muri, Kilduff to host town hall meeting in Steilacoom, March 12

Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom, and Rep. Christine Kilduff, D-University Place, are inviting community members to attend a town hall meeting in Steilacoom, Sunday, March 12. This is a great opportunity to meet your state representatives face-to-face.

The lawmakers will be providing an overview of the 2017 legislative session and answering questions about issues being discussed in Olympia. The details are as follows:

Sunday, March 12, 2017

Doors open at 4:00 p.m.

Event time: 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Steilacoom Town Hall

1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388

For more information about the upcoming event, please call (360) 786-7890 or email dick.muri@leg.wa.gov