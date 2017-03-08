Waughop Lake management plan approved

The Lakewood City Council took a step forward in the cleanup of Waughop Lake Monday night when it approved a lake management plan aimed at restoring the water quality of the 30-acre lake.

The plan outlines two options for addressing recurring toxic algae blooms in the lake: applying alum or dredging the lake bottom.

Adding alum treatments is a temporary solution that would stop the toxic blue-green algae that has plagued the lake for several decades.

Dredging the lake is a permanent solution, but comes with a hefty price tag.