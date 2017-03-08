Trimble serves as House page

Natalie Trimble, a Harrison Preparatory School student, traveled to Olympia last week to serve as a page for the state House of Representatives. She was sponsored by 28th District Rep. Dick Muri.

“I want to thank Natalie for her service as a page this week,” said Muri. “The House Page Program offers an education for young people like no other. Instead of a textbook about state government, these kids learn by serving. Natalie was a delight to work with. Who knows, maybe someday she’ll run for office.”

Natalie is the daughter of Joshua and Amy Trimble. When she is not in school, she enjoys participating in competitive swimming. As part of her page duties for the week, she learned to navigate the many buildings on the Capitol campus by delivering messages and documents to legislators and staff. She also attended page school every day to understand the operations and actions of the Legislature.

“This was an amazing experience,” said Natalie. “I loved watching the floor action. I like delivering messages to offices and seeing the different buildings on the campus. I would definitely tell anyone looking into this, it’s really worth it. It’s fun getting to know the representatives.”

Each year, students from around the state apply to participate in the legislative page program. Students spend a week attending page school, learning the inner workings of state government and assisting legislators on the House floor. Pages earn $35 per day while serving in the program. To become a page, applicants must have a legislative sponsor, be between the ages of 14 to 16, and obtain written permission from their parents and school.