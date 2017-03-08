Three Lakes High School football players selected for All-State game

LAKEWOOD, WASH.—Three players from the Lakes High School football team were chosen to participate in the East-West All- State game this summer, organized by the Washington State Coaches Association. Seniors Xavier Banner, Matthew Gotel and Melvin Miller will play on June 30, 2017, in Moses Lake, Washington.

The all-star game pits the best 2017 seniors from the state of Washington in the large school classification of 3A-4A. The players were nominated for the game by their high school head coach in November and then a committee met in January to select the teams.

“It is an honor to be chosen as an All-State player and the experience will be one they will remember forever, as they spend a week together prior to the game practicing and getting to know each other,” said Lakes High School head football coach Dave Miller. “Many lifelong friendships are built during this week.

“I am very excited for Xavier, Matthew and Melvin to experience the East-West All-State game week,” Miller continued. “All three players are very deserving and I know they will represent our school and program with integrity. It will be a fantastic culmination of their outstanding careers at Lakes.”

For more information on Lakes High School athletics, click here.