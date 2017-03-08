The Largest Young Adult Career Fair in Washington is Bigger than Ever

Submitted by Linda Nguyen

TACOMA, WA – Washington state’s largest young adult career fair is about to get bigger. With increased floor space to accommodate more employers, plus a booming regional economy, students and young adults have a prime opportunity to find paid work at JobFest 2017.

Students and young adults aged 16-24 are invited to engage with employers, learn about work opportunities and beef up their job-hunting skills by attending the event. At JobFest 2016, more than two-hundred students and young adults landed interviews and at least 30 were hired during the event. Participants who prepared ahead of time through the JobFest VIP program were the most likely to find employment at the event.

The JobFest VIP program allows youth to practice interviewing, draft or brush up their resume and find assistance with job applications before the event. Doors open for VIP participants one hour early, allowing them first access to employers. Students and young adults are encouraged to register as a VIP by contacting Fatima Stutler at 253.666.5989.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 — Noon to 4 p.m. (VIP access at 11:00 a.m.)

WHERE: STAR Center, 3873 S 66th St in Tacoma

REGISTER: workforce-central.org/jobfest

COST: FREE

NOTE: JobFest is a student- and youth-centered event. To maximize the experience for participants, parents should not accompany their child through the event, and individuals other than the youth participant should not complete registration on their behalf. We appreciate your understanding as we grow the next generation of workers.

