No Passport Required for Jacobsen Series Concert

TACOMA, Wash. – Bundle up, buckle up, and break out for an evening of music that will take you on a whirlwind tour of four continents—all from the comfort of a concert hall chair.

No Passport Required is a Jacobsen Series concert with an international flair, presented by a quintet of wind instrument musicians who capture moods from the wistful joy of an African dance rhythm to the delight of a runaway flute solo.

The musical tour of France, South Africa, Italy, Argentina, and the United States will be performed Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m., in Schneebeck Concert Hall, a short walk northeast of the corner of N. 14th Street and Union Avenue. A map of campus and ticket information is below.

The night’s performers include Karla Flygare, flute; guest artist Shannon Spicciati, oboe; Jennifer Nelson, clarinet; Francine Peterson, bassoon; and Rodger Burnett, horn.

“In putting this program together, I wanted to choose pieces that showcase composers from different cultures, exploring the variety and diversity of music from places not always associated with ‘classical’ music,” said Jennifer Nelson. “It’ll be a whirlwind tour!”

The program will include variations of music including modern jazz, early Romantic concert music, African a cappella tunes, fused Middle Eastern traditional and European classical music, and contemporary American and European orchestral works.

The names behind the music are Argentinian tango composer Astor Piazzolla; Germany’s Franz Danzi, a composer of Italian descent known for his woodwind quintets; South Africa’s Joseph Shabalala, who founded Ladysmith Black Mambazo; Egyptian classical music composer Gamal Abdel-Rahim; America’s 20th-century music innovator Vincent Persichetti; and France’s eclectic Jacques Ibert.

Karla Flygare, Jennifer Nelson, Francine Peterson, and Rodger Burnett are affiliate artists with University of Puget Sound’s School of Music, each with their own off-campus professional careers in music. Shannon Spicciati is a lecturer and affiliate artist with Pacific Lutheran University.

The Jacobsen Series, named in honor of Leonard Jacobsen, former chair of the piano department at Puget Sound, has been running since 1984. The Jacobsen Series Scholarship Fund awards annual music scholarships to outstanding student performers and scholars. The fund is sustained entirely by season subscribers and ticket sales.

FOR TICKETS: Tickets are available online at tickets.pugetsound.edu, or at Wheelock Information Center, 253.879.3100. Admission is $15 for the general public; $10 for seniors (55+), students, military, and Puget Sound faculty and staff. The concert is free for current Puget Sound students. Group ticket rates are available for parties of 10 or more by calling 253.879.3555 in advance. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door.