Johnson-Covington to run for Lakewood City Council

Community leader Ria J. Johnson-Covington has announced her candidacy for Lakewood City Council Position 5.

A Lakewood resident since 2001, Johnson-Covington currently serves on numerous community boards including: Board Chair for Kids at Hope Northwest, the United Way Pierce County Political Advocacy Committee, and the Community Health Care Executive Board. She has been a community volunteer for various nonprofit groups including helping to build and beautify Fort Steilacoom Park and Lakewood Skate park. She formerly served on the Greater Pierce County Community Network, Lakewood’s Promise Board and the Lakewood Youth Council.

Johnson-Covington is running for city council because she believes that Lakewood is an innovative and sustainable city. “I love the City of Lakewood and I love serving my community,” says Lakewood city council candidate Ria J. “I am seeking your support because I want to continue to work on behalf of the Lakewood community. I am able to bridge generational gaps, serve as a voice to underrepresented communities, and inspire and engage others.”

“We can strengthen the economic development of Lakewood by making inclusive policy decisions, responsible investments in schools, strengthening families and supporting local businesses. This will attract private investment, family wage jobs and open doors of opportunity for everyone in our diverse community.”

She seeks your support on August 1, 2017, so she can continue her work on projects that benefit our city. She has been an advocate for innovative and inclusive growth in Lakewood, including the Woodbrook/Tillicum project, where she believes her progressive ideas will benefit those across cultural, class, and generational lines. “We need to put Lakewood in the best position for the Cross-Base Highway project. The Woodbrook Tillicum area should be another ‘Live, Work, Play’ community in Lakewood. We need sidewalks, schools, and a grocery store for that community. We need to make sure this is a place people want to live, go to school, work and spend their money shopping locally.” Her experience and relationships in the community will foster strong partnerships with Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Lakewood schools, colleges and neighboring cities.

She is a military spouse of an Army veteran and they own a home in Lakewood near Pierce College and Fort Steilacoom park. She is the daughter of a retired Navy veteran and served as a caregiver to her mother, an immigrant from the Philippines, who passed when Ria was 18 years old. It was the City of Lakewood and its leaders that guided her and inspired her to keep on the path of service. Ria J is a proud alumni of AIHS, Clover Park and she has 15+ years of professional experience in the corporate, small business and nonprofit sectors.

