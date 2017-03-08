Find Out About Sasquatch

Submitted by Marianne Bull

The next Steilacoom Library Speaker Series will be Friday, March 10 at 2:00 at the Steilacoom Museum with a talk entitled Sasquatch: Man-Ape or Myth?

David George Gordon, author of “The Sasquatch Seeker’s Field Manual” evaluates the data gathered about the legendary northwest icon. He explains how evidence can be used to substantiate status as either man-ape or myth. Attendees are encouraged to tell their tales.

The event will be in the Education Room on the lower level of the Steilacoom Museum. For information call the Steilacoom Library at 253-548-3313 or the Steilacoom Museum at 253-584-4133.

The next speaker in the series will be David Fenner, speaking on The Long Haul: Stories of Human Migration on April 14.