Westside Story – Ladder Safety

Every year countless folks fall off ladders and are seriously injured or die. Don’t let that happen to you.

Stay off ladders unless it is absolutely required and you are young enough to possess the required balance and strength necessary to safely manage a ladder.

Only use ladders that are in excellent condition.

Use the right ladder for the job. You have 2 legged, 3 legged and 4 legged ladders to choose from. Never be tempted to use a 1 legged ladder.

Always ask yourself, is there another way to get the job done without using a dangerous ladder? Think intelligently and creatively.

To help you start your safety thinking on how to avoid ladder danger, the following photo is from the Darwin Safety Institute.