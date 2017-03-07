The Buddhist Way of Life: Finding the Inner Sanctuaries of Peace and Freedom

Submitted by Joyce Carroll

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center in Tacoma, WA will present a day course titled, Buddhist Way of Life, Saturday, March 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is the option to take refuge vows in the afternoon, after the course. The vow Ceremony will be from 2:30 – 3:45pm.

We all have a transcendental nature, a spiritual dimension to our being. We experience it whenever we feel a moment of love for another being, a sense of inner peace, a moment’s joy. In those moments we are connecting with the pure nature of our mind, the potential within us for limitless love, peace, and joy. In a world of so much suffering and conflict, the key to a happy and meaningful life is to develop the ability to find refuge in our transcendental nature; to connect with it, develop it and share it with everyone in our life and in our world. In Buddhism, we call this going for refuge.

Gen Wangpo explains, “Refuge could be thought of as being like a space inside of us, a space that offers us protection from suffering and it is something we build. We have to consider, what will keep me safe? There are special qualities of mind that we can develop that will fulfill our wish to be free from suffering.”

Geshe Kelsang Gyatso states, “Refuge is the foundation for the Buddhist path”. So, without creating this refuge in our heart we aren’t truly able to follow the Buddhist path.

In this class, Gen Kelsang Wangpo will explain the Buddhist objects of refuge, Buddha, Dharma, and Sangha, and how through learning to rely on them we connect with our pure nature. He will also show how to integrate this practice into our daily life. In this way, we find protection from suffering, lay the foundation for happiness, and open the door to future enlightenment.

Everyone is welcome.

This course in open to the public and no experience is needed. Cost is $20. For more information or to register call (360)754-7787 or visit www.MeditateInTacoma.org.

The course will take place at Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center located at 1501 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma, WA, in Suite 301.

About Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center:

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center was founded under the guidance of Geshe Kelsang Gyatso; Internationally renowned Buddhist meditation master and scholar. Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is a member of the New Kadampa Tradition-International Kadampa Buddhist Union, a worldwide network of Buddhist Centers that are located in over 40 different countries.

The purpose of Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is to help people learn practical methods to solve their daily problems and to live a happy and meaningful life. Tushita Center offers meditation classes, Buddhist studies, day courses, retreats, chanted prayers in English, community outreach and a chance to learn more about the Buddhist way of life. Classes and courses are designed to help those who wish to learn about or deepen their understanding of basic Buddhist thought and practice, as well as for those who simply wish to start a meditation practice or to meditate in a group setting.

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is a Washington State registered nonprofit.