Lowe pages for Rep. Kirby

Legislative News from Washington House Democrats

Joseph Lowe, a student at Bethel Baptist Christian School, served as a page this week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by state Rep. Steve Kirby (D-Tacoma), Joseph is the son of Ricky and Caitlin Lowe of Spanaway.

Pages perform a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. In addition to contributing to the efficient operation of the Legislature, pages receive daily civics instruction, draft their own bills, and participate in mock committee hearings.

