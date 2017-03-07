The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Library board to meet March 8

By Leave a Comment

The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees meets Wednesday, March 8, 3:30 p.m. at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma 98446-2215. The Board of Trustees will discuss:

  • Its calendar of work, which includes sustainable funding strategies, facilities master plan update, strategic focus priorities, and an annual fiscal audit.
  • Aging library facilities and valued services to meet the needs of Pierce County’s communities.
  • Projects to maintain and improve services such as changes to accessing DVDs at some libraries and evaluating the hours that the library buildings are open.
  • The board will say farewell and thank you to trustees J.J. McCament and Linda Ishem. McCament served for nine years and was board president from 2000-2002. Ishem served on the board since 2014.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *