Library board to meet March 8

The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees meets Wednesday, March 8, 3:30 p.m. at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma 98446-2215. The Board of Trustees will discuss:
- Its calendar of work, which includes sustainable funding strategies, facilities master plan update, strategic focus priorities, and an annual fiscal audit.
- Aging library facilities and valued services to meet the needs of Pierce County’s communities.
- Projects to maintain and improve services such as changes to accessing DVDs at some libraries and evaluating the hours that the library buildings are open.
- The board will say farewell and thank you to trustees J.J. McCament and Linda Ishem. McCament served for nine years and was board president from 2000-2002. Ishem served on the board since 2014.
