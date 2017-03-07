Lakewood Baseball Club Applebee’s Take Over

Submitted by Paul Nimmo/Lakewood Baseball Club

Despite threats of snow, Spring is just around the corner and that means Lakewood area baseball fields will soon be filled with young ball players? In order to provide the best for them, the Board of Directors requests your help.

“Lead Off” the day with a great breakfast and support Lakewood Baseball Club’s 2017 Season!

Saturday March 18th, 8-10 am- Flapjack Fundraiser

Applebee’s Lakewood Towne Center

10407 Gravelly Lake Dr SW

Tickets $10 from any LBC Board member, participating youth or purchase on-line at: www.lakewoodbaseballclub.org and click on LBC Store. On-line purchased tickets will be available day of event at “Will Call”.

The breakfast includes pancakes, syrup, butter, scrambled eggs, bacon, orange juice, and coffee.