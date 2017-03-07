Info Night at Little Church on the Prairie Preschool

Submitted by Kathi Loverin

Parents that are interested in registering preschoolers for fall Little Church on the Prairie Preschool classes are invited to come to our campus on Tuesday, March 14th at 6:30 p.m. We invite you to meet with our staff, view the classroom, and register for next fall. We serve preschoolers ages 3-5 years old. This meeting is for adults, please. In September, we will have a Visit Day for the preschoolers. For more information, please visit our website at lcoppreschool.com or call the campus at 253-588-6631.