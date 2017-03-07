The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Info Night at Little Church on the Prairie Preschool

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Kathi Loverin

Parents that are interested in registering preschoolers for fall Little Church on the Prairie Preschool classes are invited to come to our campus on Tuesday, March 14th at 6:30 p.m. We invite you to meet with our staff, view the classroom, and register for next fall. We serve preschoolers ages 3-5 years old. This meeting is for adults, please. In September, we will have a Visit Day for the preschoolers. For more information, please visit our website at lcoppreschool.com or call the campus at 253-588-6631.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *