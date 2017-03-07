The Suburban Times

Fort serves as page for Sen. O’Ban

Joan Fort, an eighth-grade student at Mann Middle School in Lakewood, recently spent a week at the Capitol working as a page for the Washington State Senate. Joan was one of fifteen students who served as Senate pages for the eighth week of the 2017 legislative session.

Sen. Steve O’Ban, who represents the 28th Legislative District, sponsored her.

Sen. Steve O’Ban stands alongside Lakewood teen Joan Fort as she poses at the Senator’s desk

“Joan did an outstanding job this week,” said O’Ban, R-Pierce County. “I’m always happy to sponsor students with an interest in the lawmaking process.”

The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“I really liked learning to draft bills,” Joan said when asked about her favorite parts of the Senate Page Program. “It was really fun getting to learn about different issues, and then debating our stances on them.”

Joan, 14, enjoys soccer, drama, and playing in her school’s orchestra.

She is the daughter of Jan and Som Fort of Lakewood.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/

