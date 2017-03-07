DuPont Mayor addresses a number of topics

One of our great stories from 2016 continues into 2017. We have a volunteer group that formed to support our new Off Leash Area called “DuPont Friends of the Off Leash Area”. They are now running a fund raiser to generate funds for running water in the park. You can help! The Be A Friend, Buy a Brick fundraiser has just begun! Commemorative bricks can be purchased as we pave the way to a more beautiful dog park. Please email dupontfriendsofola@gmail.com for more information, including prices and the paver order form. Robbie and I plan to buy bricks to commemorate all of our beloved dogs. Thank you for considering this.

Waste Collection During Snow

There were challenges with waste collection during our recent snow event. We have a good relationship with LeMay and they were very responsive. Just like the schools and other employers, the snow and ice created an unsafe condition that rightfully caused LeMay to place their employees’ safety above our convenience. A small minority of citizens made uncalled for complaints through social media or directly to LeMay. Those few do not represent the majority of us and I hope their expressions do not create an unfavorable impression of DuPont.

Sidewalks

Better news is that our City Council just approved a plan to repair all of the damage to our street trees and sidewalks and it will prevent future damage. The wrong trees, and too many, were planted during the NWL residential construction. After about three years of research, establishing standards for sidewalks in the DuPont Municipal Code and several test projects, we are ready to move forward. Both the technical solution and the financing represent innovative solutions developed by city staff that I am very proud of. Special thanks to Councilmembers Estep and Gorski who led the way on this project. First-half funding will be through our Storm Water Reserve, which will last a couple of years. We plan the second half to be funded through one-time funds we receive during the upcoming commercial growth, grants we apply for and other possibilities. The program should last between 4-5 years. You can expect to see work begin in the late spring/early summer. We will be notifying the areas affected in advance of any planned work. I still want to address sidewalks and street trees in the Historic Village and build sidewalks in El Rancho Madrona, but those are different challenges. We will have to work on solutions separately from the work related to the recent Council action.

Hardware Store coming to DuPont

The ACE Hardware and Indoor Self-Storage at the corner of Center Drive and McNeil continues to move forward. The developer and our staff are drafting a development agreement for Council consideration/approval. I am very excited about this project and look forward to completing the preliminary actions so actual work can begin in the next few months. The developer is working with corporate leadership at ACE Hardware to purpose-design and build an ACE that will be their first retail facility built from the ground up to employ disabled/wounded warriors as a major portion of the staff. I am very pleased that DuPont will be the home of such an innovative facility.

Commercial Development

There are several other commercial developments in the works that will be very good news for DuPont. As agreements are confirmed and decisions are made, I will let you know as to what we can expect to see in the months and years ahead.

Nisqually Tribe

The staff and I have had initial meetings with representatives of the Nisqually Tribe and are discussing mutual areas of interest, including historical, cultural and financial, that represent opportunities for us to work together. This is a great step in furthering the relationship between DuPont and the Nisqually Tribe and I am looking forward to a very productive partnership.