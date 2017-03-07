CPTC Public Speaking Students at Lakewood United

March 9, 2017 “Clover Park Technical College Public Speaking Students” – Terry Heath, CPTC Faculty, Communication Studies (Karen – MC)

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. The upcoming topic is as follows:

March 16, 2017 “Lakewood’s Vision Plan”- Lakewood Council Members Mike Brandstetter and Marie Barth (Herb/Steve – MC)

Special Notice: Recent presenter Mike Johnson, Executive Director of Tacoma Rescue Mission, invites Lakewood United members to sponsor a table at the upcoming benefit, the “HopeGivers Breakfast.” Here are the details: HopeGivers Breakfast, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, Doors open at 7:00 am, Program from 7:30 to 8:30 am at The Murano Hotel, 1320 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402, Tickets: $50 per guest.

Guest Speaker: Ron Hall is the author of The New York Times Best Seller “Same Kind of Different As Me,” and co-producer of Paramount Pictures’ film adaption releasing October 2017. This major motion picture stars Academy Award Winners Rene Zellweger and Jon Voight, and Academy Award Nominees Greg Kinnear and Djimon Hounsou, according to Tacoma Rescue Mission’s website.

If you wish to help Lakewood United sponsor a table of 10 ($500 total donation), please register online atwww.trm.org/ hopegivers-registration at $50 per person, and be sure to enter “Lakewood United” where the order form says “Company.” Also, please email Steve Smith at stephenwhitlocksmith@gmail.com to let him know you registered for the Lakewood United table. Thank you!

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2016, are $20 per year. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board and our guest speakers only charge us the cost of a breakfast. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to John Huber if he is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Burs Restaurant does not charge us a room fee. Hence, please ensure that you at least order a beverage if you attend the meeting and remember to leave a gratuity. If you wish to make suggestions for future topics or speakers, please email to lakewoodunited@gmail.com, or contact any of our board members: Marie Barth, Sue Boguszewski, Gil Conforti, John Huber, Kris Kauffman, Karen Lebeter, Pamela Maddess, Steve Smith or Herb Stumpf.

Many thanks to Shelly Speir for her service on the Lakewood United Board, and congratulations to her on becoming Superior Court Judge for Pierce County Department 5.

Those who are receiving this notice only as a handout at the weekly meetings and would like to get it by email, please contact Lakewood United at lakewoodunited@gmail.com. Alternatively, or if you are a visitor, you can note your name and email address on the Sign Up sheet at the Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashin gton. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/ serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, March 10, 2017, at 12:00 noon at Carr’s Restaurant, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch. Visitors are encouraged.