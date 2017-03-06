Pierce County School Retirees Association provides Two $1000 Scholarships

Submitted by Pierce County School Retirees Association

Future educators attending college in Pierce County will find details online at theWashBoard.org, a state sponsored, free scholarship site. Apply online. College Sophomores, including Running Start students earning their Associates Degree, who currently attend a college or university in Pierce County may be eligible.

To broaden the search we are accepting applications from students at Tacoma Community College, Pierce College, and we have added Pacific Lutheran University, University of Puget Sound, University of Washington-Tacoma, Evergreen Tacoma, and St. Martin’s Tacoma campus. Central also offers classes in Pierce County.

The Retired Educators want to support our future teachers and other education professionals. Encourage students to apply!