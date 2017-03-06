Karwhite serves Sen. O’Ban as Page

Gage Karwhite, a freshman at the Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma, recently spent a week at the Capitol working as a page for the Washington State Senate. Gage was one of 27 students who served as Senate pages for the seventh week of the 2017 legislative session.

He was sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban, who represents the 28th Legislative District.

“Gage did a great job for us this week,” said O’Ban, R-Pierce County. “I’m glad he got to experience the Capitol during this busy week of session.”

The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“One of my sister’s friends recommended the program to me,” Gage said when asked about why he applied to the Senate Page Program. “I’m glad I did it, I’ve had a lot of fun.”

Gage, 14, enjoys playing football and soccer.

He is the son of Sandra Karwhite of University Place.

Students interested in the Senate Page Program are encouraged to visit: leg.wa.gov/Senate/Administration/PageProgram/