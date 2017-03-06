House adopts Muri’s resolution to honor JBLM

Submitted by Washington State House Republican Communications

Rep. Dick Muri’s resolution (HR 4622) honoring the centennial anniversary of Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) was adopted by the Washington State House of Representatives Friday. The base will be hosting several 100th birthday events to mark the installations’ distinguished military history and contributions to local communities.

“Joint Base Lewis-McChord has made a rich investment in the history of the Pacific Northwest,” said Muri, R-Steilacoom. “From its small beginnings at the start of World War I, it has grown into one of the best military complexes in the world. This base has made a positive and lasting impact to our national defense. It’s important for us to celebrate its contributions to our local communities, as well as its significant role in protecting our state and nation.”

Originally named for Merriweather Lewis of Lewis and Clark fame, construction of Camp Lewis began shortly after the U.S. declared war on Germany, April 6, 1917. During World War I, the base consisted of 37,000 men. Today, JBLM is one of the world’s largest military installations. Now operating as a strategic deployment base for humanitarian and combat flights, it has 35,000 highly skilled troops and civilian workers. The base also supports 125,000 military retirees and more than 32,000 family members living on and off-base.

“It’s the service men and women and their families, current and past, who are the real story of JBLM,” continued Muri. “This House resolution honors its history as a strategic military base, as well as the men and women who have, and continue to, make it great.”