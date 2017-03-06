Higher Drug Related Fatal Crashes After Marijuana Legalization

By Tom McClellan, Editor, The McClellan Market Report
I don’t smoke pot, and I generally don’t like hanging around with people who do. This applies especially to those who are driving in the lane beside me, doing 70 MPH on the Interstate.
At the same time, I don’t really appreciate having the government tell me what I can or cannot put into my body. Tell that other fellow, but don’t tell me.
I live in Washington State, which since the Nov. 2012 election has been undertaking a great social experiment thanks to a popular referendum which legalized recreational (vs. medicinal) marijuana use. This week, I found myself wondering what the effects of that change have been on vehicle accidents.
Thankfully, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) has been compiling such data since 2008, and they are the source for the data in this week’s chart. I have not yet checked for data from Colorado, or other states in the process of legalizing such marijuana use. So that is a problem for analyzing this big social experiment. So is the small number of years since the change in law, which makes for sample size issues. These are admittedly imperfect data (as all data are).
With those caveats placed on the table, let’s take a look at what these limited data do say.
Since 2012, fatal crashes involving drunk (alcohol) drivers have continued to trend gently downward. It is not a fast enough downtrend to suit me, but it is a useful baseline for comparison, especially in comparison to other types of intoxicants.
Also since 2012, fatal crashes involving stoned drivers have been trending upward, breaking a downtrend which preceded the change in the law. The data for “drugs” includes the data for “marijuana”, and the chart makes it pretty clear that the new upward trend since 2012 is the result of higher marijuana-related crashes.
Let me circle back at this point and note that we are still talking about relatively small changes in total numbers. And I should further note that it feels rather morbid to talk dryly about car accidents in which real people died, and to use statistics to point fingers. I get both points about how creepy and how statistically dubious this is, given the limited data.
And I want to further stress that these stats are only for crashes that were fatal. The Washington Traffic Safety Commission does not offer statistics on marijuana involvement in crashes which are less than fatal. That’s a problem with this analysis, and not one I can remedy with the available data. We also cannot adequately rule out other factors, such as changes in population density, changes in law enforcement priorities, effects of changing road conditions, etc.
One technique that we can employ with the limited data is to compare the rise in marijuana and overall drug crashes with those due to other causes, or as Claude Rains would have said in Casablanca, “the usual suspects”. So here in this next chart, I present some of the other factors included in that data series from the WTSC:
The fatal crashes associated with speeding and with young drivers have continued to generally trend downward (hurray!!!). The “distracted” crashes have seen an upward movement since the 2012 change in marijuana laws, but that may be reasonably explained by the increased penetration of smart phones into society.
The point of this comparison is to provide a background of other “usual suspects” to compare against the observed change of trend in the “marijuana” and “all drugs” data. If the uptick in those series were part of some background change in circumstances, such as larger numbers of drivers being on the road, or greater general road safety problems, then we should expect to see the uptick in crashes appear across all types of crashes. But when we see a general continuing downtrend in crash statistics except for “distracted” and “drugs”, then it is reasonable to conclude that the change in drug use law has resulted in a change in accident rate outcomes.
Now go forth and draw your own conclusions. But don’t bother to pass me that doobie. And put down your phone when driving, please, especially when you are passing me.
Reprinted with Permission from McClellan Financial Publications.
David Kernen says
Unfortunately all of the cannabis-related data are suspect because testing cannot accurately determine whether or not a driver was impaired at the time of the accident. A positive test for cannabis can be (and in fact most often is) owing to past cannabis use and not to cannabis intoxication at the time of the test.
Dr. Denise A. Valenti says
Tests of function are just that, an indication of the skills and performance at the time. The results can indicate an impairment to drive for some who have significant baseline neurologic deficits…..even in the absence of any alcohol or drug. If a person is unsafe to drive ( while it does matter why/what, it is not as critical to know how much/what type or such in a biologic- but it remains relevant) they still are in position to harm themselves or others and should not be driving.
A habitual marijuana user may not be impaired to drive. A habitual marijuana user may be very impaired to drive. A functional test could determine who is safe and who is not. We certainly need more research on the topic.
Dr. Denise A. Valenti says
Thank you. SO many groups report (inappropriately interpreting to make an inaccurate point ) the NHTSA study after the race, gender and age control of variables. Marijuana and driving are unsafe.
Dr. Joseph Smith says
Justsayin' says
People who smoke pot only, are the ones driving slowly. Sorry, what you know about pot, you could put in a thimble.
Buzzby says
Research has shown that marijuana has very little effect on driving ability and that users tend to compensate by driving extra carefully. I suspect that the smallish subset of people who exhibit risky behavior like drinking and driving or using other drugs and driving might also use cannabis and drive. As your data doesn’t break out people using more than one drug, it avoids the likely drinker who might have used cannabis sometime in the last week or two. After a fatal, alcohol-induced crash, this guy would also test positive for cannabis, further skewing the results.
People high on cannabis drive like little old ladies. Drunks think they’re in NASCAR.
Dr. Denise A. Valenti says
Thank you so much for your comments. What is clear is that marijuana is very different than alcohol. So we need more research to better and appropriately handle those who are truly impaired. The bilogics of blood, breath or saliva will help, but do not tell us enough. I have decades of experience working with impairment and driving with a mature older population. The comment about “old ladies” ok…not nice, but somewhat true. Marijuana and the deadly errors (of which we know very little about…but) are lane deviations. With alcohol it is frequently speed. The data on fatal accidents in Colorado is showing that there are lane deviations with marijuana use that have resulted in a fatality. The research on marijuana and driving done in Iowa found the errors are lane deviations. Those who have Alzheimer’s disease and are at risk and impaired to drive, have the prominent error of lane deviations. Marijuana and Alzheimer’s disease both impair similar areas of the brain, marijuana with acute use is temporary. But there is research on chronic heavy users show that the aspects of impairment are permanent. IMMAD is a FUNCTIONAL test that also measures aspects of neuroprocessing that is similar between marijuana and Alzheimer’s disease. IMMAD is based on our research with Alzheimer’s disease, but has greater relevance to detection of marijuana impairment to drive. Both Alzheimer’s disease and marijuana create major functional changes in the Lateral Geniculate Nucleus vision region of the brain. This is a critical part of the brain processing motion, depth, speed and contrast. So driving like a little old lady when using marijuana is still potentially deadly.
Michael Milburn says
