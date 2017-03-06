Spring is in the air which means sounds of family fun will be heard from miles around for the Annual Family Bingo Night at Chambers Creek Regional Park on Friday, April 7 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in University Place.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Event admission is $5 per person; children 3-years-old and younger are free. Cost includes a packet of six bingo sheets. Pre-register online or call (253) 798-4141 by April 5.

Participants are encouraged to bring highlighters or bingo daubers. Extra game cards and daubers will be available for purchase and concessions will be on-site. Prizes include items donated by:

Daffodil Bowl: Free games of bowling

Sonic Drive-In: Two $50 gift cards

Emerald Downs: A day at the races for four

Oregon Zoo: Admission tickets

Sprinker Recreation Center: Ice skating tickets

OneMain Financial Services: BBQ set, cooler, and camping chair

Wild Waves: Two admission tickets

Old Town Markee: Date Night for two

And more

Visit the Pierce County Parks and Recreation website for more information. Chambers Creek Regional Park is located at 9850 64th Street West University Place, WA 98467.