Executive seeks applicants for Pierce County Housing Authority vacancy

The Pierce County Executive’s Office is accepting applications to fill one Pierce County Housing Authority Board position. The board is responsible for establishing policies for the Agency.

The Board of Commissioners for Pierce County Housing Authority has a need for individuals with expertise in accounting or banking, property management and development, or attorneys with a background in human resources, policy development or government administration. The board meets monthly.

Applications are available here. You may also request an application by emailingpcexecutive@co.pierce.wa.us or calling (253) 798-7477.

The deadline for submitting completed applications is Friday, March 24, 2017.