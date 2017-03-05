Westside Story – Snow Job

Snow job. No, this article is not intended to be a snow job. I want to talk about snow and a job that is important to all of us.

When it snows in the Pacific Northwest, schools are 2 hours late, colleges cancel classes, church is 1 hour late and many people do not go to work.

What do cops do when it snows? They go to work every day on time and they do so with maximum safety in mind. Police are not one hour late. Shifts are not canceled. Police spend 8 – 10 hours daily in an ever-changing combination of driving and working outside on foot in winter conditions.

We need and depend on our police. Being a police officer is a unique career in so many ways. Some days it is a snow job.

I wish to thank all the law enforcement officers who serve our readership area which includes Lakewood, University Place, Steilacoom, Fircrest, Dupont and Tacoma.

When you see a police officer, consider thanking them for their service.