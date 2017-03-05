Westside Story – Snow Job

Snow job. No, this article is not intended to be a snow job. I want to talk about snow and a job that is important to all of us.
When it snows in the Pacific Northwest, schools are 2 hours late, colleges cancel classes, church is 1 hour late and many people do not go to work.
What do cops do when it snows? They go to work every day on time and they do so with maximum safety in mind. Police are not one hour late. Shifts are not canceled. Police spend 8 – 10 hours daily in an ever-changing combination of driving and working outside on foot in winter conditions.
We need and depend on our police. Being a police officer is a unique career in so many ways. Some days it is a snow job.
I wish to thank all the law enforcement officers who serve our readership area which includes Lakewood, University Place, Steilacoom, Fircrest, Dupont and Tacoma.
When you see a police officer, consider thanking them for their service.
Comments
Dave Shaw says
You are “spot on” about this. Thanks for the reminder.
Tony Robinson says
Add our Firefighters and Emt’s who work extra hard due to weather caused accidents and injuries
Linell Jones says
Thanks but so do nurses who take care of those patients who go out in the snow and get in crashes, or fall down after slipping on ice and break things, etc etc etc.
Joseph Boyle says
Mr. Robinson and Ms. Jones,
You are both so very correct and “spot on”. When I was a police officer, I spent many an hour working with firefighters and medical staff.
We were an excellent team in all kinds of weather and conditiions. We always looked out for each other too.
Joseph Boyle
Ken Karch says
Thanks to all of our public health and safety people, who brave not only snow, but lots of other such events.
Some of you may recall the old Volkswagen ad that featured the “bug” with rear engine that started off “how do you suppose the snow plow driver gets to the snowplow?” I always thought that was one of the most effective ads I’d ever seen.