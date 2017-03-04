Tacoma HOV construction closures for week of March 6

TACOMA – Weather conditions will determine if crews are able to successfully implement the scheduled lane and ramp closures for the week of March 6 on state highways through Tacoma for HOV construction. The work involves paving and striping activities.

Lane closures

Contractor crews will reduce southbound Interstate 5 down to one lane between 38th Street and 56th Street during overnight hours on Monday, March 6. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m., with all lanes re-opening by 6 a.m. the following morning. This work could be delayed and re-scheduled for another night during the week.

Additional weeknight single-lane closures on I-5 are also scheduled between Portland Avenue and L Street, and on eastbound State Route 16 to northbound I-5.

Ramp closures

Monday, March 6

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day. This closure could be delayed and rescheduled for another night during the week.

the following day. This closure could be delayed and rescheduled for another night during the week. Southbound Interstate 705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound State Route 167 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, March 7

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, March 8

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.*

the following day.* Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.*

*Ramp closures will not occur simultaneously. Work is weather dependent.

Thursday, March 9

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day. *

the following day. * Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.*

*Ramp closures will not occur simultaneously. Work is weather dependent.

Friday, March 10

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from midnight to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

The opening of the new northbound I-5 ramp to northbound SR 167 has been delayed again due to weather. If the forecast allows, the work, which involves closing the existing northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 for an entire weekend, will be rescheduled for 10 p.m. Friday, March 10 through 4 a.m. Monday, March 13.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time into their overnight trips to overcome possible delays and detours.