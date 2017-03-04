Tacoma HOV construction closures for week of March 6

TACOMA – Weather conditions will determine if crews are able to successfully implement the scheduled lane and ramp closures for the week of March 6 on state highways through Tacoma for HOV construction. The work involves paving and striping activities.
Lane closures
Contractor crews will reduce southbound Interstate 5 down to one lane between 38th Street and 56th Street during overnight hours on Monday, March 6. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m., with all lanes re-opening by 6 a.m. the following morning. This work could be delayed and re-scheduled for another night during the week.
Additional weeknight single-lane closures on I-5 are also scheduled between Portland Avenue and L Street, and on eastbound State Route 16 to northbound I-5.
Ramp closures
Monday, March 6
- Eastbound SR 16 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day. This closure could be delayed and rescheduled for another night during the week.
- Southbound Interstate 705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
- East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
- Southbound State Route 167 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
Tuesday, March 7
- Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
Wednesday, March 8
- East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
- Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
- Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.*
- Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.*
*Ramp closures will not occur simultaneously. Work is weather dependent.
Thursday, March 9
- Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.
- Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day. *
- Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.*
*Ramp closures will not occur simultaneously. Work is weather dependent.
Friday, March 10
- Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from midnight to 4 a.m. the following day.
- Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.
The opening of the new northbound I-5 ramp to northbound SR 167 has been delayed again due to weather. If the forecast allows, the work, which involves closing the existing northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 for an entire weekend, will be rescheduled for 10 p.m. Friday, March 10 through 4 a.m. Monday, March 13.
Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time into their overnight trips to overcome possible delays and detours.
